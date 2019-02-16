JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

ABC India reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.19 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Antariksh Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 900.00% to Rs 4.20 crore

Net profit of Antariksh Industries rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 900.00% to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales4.200.42 900 OPM %0.712.38 -PBDT0.030.01 200 PBT0.030.01 200 NP0.020.01 100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 13:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements