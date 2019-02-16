Antariksh Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Antariksh Industries standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2018 quarter
Herbalife Nutrition holds 2nd edition of Fit Families Fest
Khadi and Village Industries provide employment to 140.36 lakh persons in 2017-18
Kesoram Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 96.25 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Kesoram Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 115.35 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 900.00% to Rs 4.20 croreNet profit of Antariksh Industries rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 900.00% to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales4.200.42 900 OPM %0.712.38 -PBDT0.030.01 200 PBT0.030.01 200 NP0.020.01 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU