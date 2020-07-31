Antariksh Industries standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 41.67% to Rs 16.15 croreNet profit of Antariksh Industries rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 41.67% to Rs 16.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 35.29% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 51.21% to Rs 44.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales16.1511.40 42 44.4129.37 51 OPM %0.310.35 -0.340.78 - PBDT0.050.04 25 0.150.23 -35 PBT0.050.04 25 0.150.23 -35 NP0.040.03 33 0.110.17 -35
