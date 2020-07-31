Antariksh Industries standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 41.67% to Rs 16.15 crore

Net profit of Antariksh Industries rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 41.67% to Rs 16.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.29% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 51.21% to Rs 44.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

16.1511.4044.4129.370.310.350.340.780.050.040.150.230.050.040.150.230.040.030.110.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)