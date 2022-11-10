JUST IN
Antony Waste Handling Cell consolidated net profit rises 29.27% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Antony Waste Handling Cell rose 29.27% to Rs 23.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.19% to Rs 199.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 153.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales199.84153.50 30 OPM %20.5424.42 -PBDT39.4136.27 9 PBT31.0428.14 10 NP23.3218.04 29

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 07:59 IST

