Antony Waste Handling Cell consolidated net profit rises 29.27% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Utilties shares edge higher
Eco Recycling standalone net profit rises 32.61% in the March 2022 quarter
Eco Recycling consolidated net profit rises 75.56% in the March 2022 quarter
Eco Recycling consolidated net profit declines 55.98% in the June 2022 quarter
Antony Waste Handling gains after strong Q1 biz update
-
Sales rise 30.19% to Rs 199.84 croreNet profit of Antony Waste Handling Cell rose 29.27% to Rs 23.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.19% to Rs 199.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 153.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales199.84153.50 30 OPM %20.5424.42 -PBDT39.4136.27 9 PBT31.0428.14 10 NP23.3218.04 29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU