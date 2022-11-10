Antony Waste Handling Cell consolidated net profit rises 29.27% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.19% to Rs 199.84 crore

Net profit of Antony Waste Handling Cell rose 29.27% to Rs 23.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.19% to Rs 199.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 153.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.199.84153.5020.5424.4239.4136.2731.0428.1423.3218.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)