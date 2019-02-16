JUST IN
Anubhav Industrial Resources standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 371.43% to Rs 0.66 crore

Net profit of Anubhav Industrial Resources rose 200.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 371.43% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.660.14 371 OPM %9.097.14 -PBDT0.060.02 200 PBT0.060.02 200 NP0.060.02 200

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 13:32 IST

