Anup Malleables reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Anup Malleables standalone net profit rises 100.88% in the September 2018 quarter
Anup Jalota hopes spirituality helps him sail through 'Bigg Boss'
Actor inside me was restless: Anup Soni on moving to films
Handicraft exporters raise Iran shipments' issues with Govt
Unaware how 'guru-shishya jodi turned into 'love Jodi,' says Anup Jalota
-
Sales rise 461.64% to Rs 8.93 croreNet profit of Anup Malleables reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 461.64% to Rs 8.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales8.931.59 462 OPM %11.53-3.14 -PBDT0.55-0.44 LP PBT0.12-0.87 LP NP0.12-0.73 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU