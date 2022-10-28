Anupam Rasayan India consolidated net profit rises 15.31% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 55.17% to Rs 386.24 crore

Net profit of Anupam Rasayan India rose 15.31% to Rs 41.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 36.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 55.17% to Rs 386.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 248.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales386.24248.92 55 OPM %26.9925.70 -PBDT85.1464.98 31 PBT67.4250.17 34 NP41.5736.05 15

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 08:14 IST

