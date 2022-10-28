Anupam Rasayan India consolidated net profit rises 15.31% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 55.17% to Rs 386.24 crore

Net profit of Anupam Rasayan India rose 15.31% to Rs 41.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 36.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 55.17% to Rs 386.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 248.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.386.24248.9226.9925.7085.1464.9867.4250.1741.5736.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)