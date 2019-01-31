Apar Industries consolidated net profit declines 12.19% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Apar Industries consolidated net profit rises 9.32% in the September 2018 quarter
Apar Industries standalone net profit declines 2.58% in the September 2018 quarter
Apar Industries standalone net profit declines 31.60% in the June 2018 quarter
Apar Industries consolidated net profit declines 25.59% in the June 2018 quarter
Apar Industries announces board meeting date
-
Sales rise 41.71% to Rs 2105.94 croreNet profit of Apar Industries declined 12.19% to Rs 34.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 39.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 41.71% to Rs 2105.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1486.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2105.941486.05 42 OPM %5.436.56 -PBDT75.8475.26 1 PBT58.7361.26 -4 NP34.7239.54 -12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU