ICICI Bank, NTPC will be watched after Q3 results
Business Standard

Apar Industries consolidated net profit declines 12.19% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 41.71% to Rs 2105.94 crore

Net profit of Apar Industries declined 12.19% to Rs 34.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 39.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 41.71% to Rs 2105.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1486.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2105.941486.05 42 OPM %5.436.56 -PBDT75.8475.26 1 PBT58.7361.26 -4 NP34.7239.54 -12

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 08:28 IST

