Apar Industries consolidated net profit rises 209.13% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 76.34% to Rs 3916.89 crore

Net profit of Apar Industries rose 209.13% to Rs 169.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 54.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 76.34% to Rs 3916.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2221.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3916.892221.27 76 OPM %8.855.27 -PBDT255.8998.81 159 PBT229.8173.93 211 NP169.9054.96 209

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 14:44 IST

