Apar Industries consolidated net profit rises 209.13% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 76.34% to Rs 3916.89 crore

Net profit of Apar Industries rose 209.13% to Rs 169.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 54.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 76.34% to Rs 3916.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2221.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

