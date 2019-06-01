Apex Capital and Finance standalone net profit declines 87.38% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 21.47% in the December 2018 quarter
Inditrade Capital consolidated net profit rises 294.84% in the December 2018 quarter
Inditrade Capital standalone net profit rises 520.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Inditrade Capital consolidated net profit declines 6.58% in the March 2019 quarter
Asia Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 47.02% to Rs 0.89 croreNet profit of Apex Capital and Finance declined 87.38% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 47.02% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 4.55% to Rs 0.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 45.61% to Rs 2.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.891.68 -47 2.491.71 46 OPM %65.1770.24 -43.7834.50 - PBDT0.171.18 -86 0.570.59 -3 PBT0.171.18 -86 0.570.59 -3 NP0.131.03 -87 0.420.44 -5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU