Apex Capital and Finance standalone net profit rises 128.57% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 28.49% to Rs 1.23 crore

Net profit of Apex Capital and Finance rose 128.57% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.49% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1.231.7283.7490.120.220.090.220.090.160.07

