Apex Capital and Finance standalone net profit rises 128.57% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 28.49% to Rs 1.23 croreNet profit of Apex Capital and Finance rose 128.57% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.49% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.231.72 -28 OPM %83.7490.12 -PBDT0.220.09 144 PBT0.220.09 144 NP0.160.07 129
