Apex Capital and Finance standalone net profit rises 85.71% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 8.53% to Rs 1.18 crore

Net profit of Apex Capital and Finance rose 85.71% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 8.53% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.181.2978.8175.190.180.090.180.090.130.07

