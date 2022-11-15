Apex Capital and Finance standalone net profit rises 85.71% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Apex Frozen Foods Ltd Slides 5.14%, S&P BSE FMCG Sector index Shed 1.3%
Apex Frozen Foods standalone net profit declines 12.66% in the March 2022 quarter
Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Apex Frozen Foods standalone net profit declines 38.31% in the September 2022 quarter
Superhouse Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Sales decline 8.53% to Rs 1.18 croreNet profit of Apex Capital and Finance rose 85.71% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 8.53% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.181.29 -9 OPM %78.8175.19 -PBDT0.180.09 100 PBT0.180.09 100 NP0.130.07 86
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU