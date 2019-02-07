Apex Frozen Foods standalone net profit declines 30.54% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Apex Frozen Foods standalone net profit declines 10.03% in the September 2018 quarter
Govt plans to mop up Rs 90,000 cr from CPSE share sale in FY20
PSUs to implement 10 pc quota for EWS from Feb
Canara Bank reports 152% jump Q3 profit
Cabinet approves listing of certain unlisted CPSEs on Stock Exchange
-
Sales decline 59.64% to Rs 215.98 croreNet profit of Apex Frozen Foods declined 30.54% to Rs 11.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 16.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 59.64% to Rs 215.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 535.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales215.98535.10 -60 OPM %8.285.98 -PBDT21.3729.29 -27 PBT18.6024.34 -24 NP11.3516.34 -31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU