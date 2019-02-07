Apex Frozen Foods standalone net profit declines 30.54% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 59.64% to Rs 215.98 crore

Net profit of Apex Frozen Foods declined 30.54% to Rs 11.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 16.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 59.64% to Rs 215.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 535.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales215.98535.10 -60 OPM %8.285.98 -PBDT21.3729.29 -27 PBT18.6024.34 -24 NP11.3516.34 -31

First Published: Thu, February 07 2019.

