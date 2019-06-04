Apis India consolidated net profit declines 32.28% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 19.47% to Rs 67.75 croreNet profit of Apis India declined 32.28% to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.47% to Rs 67.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 56.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 11.49% to Rs 10.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.86% to Rs 224.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 195.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales67.7556.71 19 224.71195.63 15 OPM %9.5912.84 -8.1710.00 - PBDT5.427.33 -26 15.2918.58 -18 PBT4.126.54 -37 12.4916.43 -24 NP3.214.74 -32 10.5511.92 -11
