Apis India consolidated net profit declines 32.28% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of declined 32.28% to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.47% to Rs 67.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 56.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.49% to Rs 10.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.86% to Rs 224.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 195.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

