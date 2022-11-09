JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Chennai Ferrous Industries standalone net profit rises 85.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit rises 2.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 29.15% to Rs 3845.60 crore

Net profit of APL Apollo Tubes rose 2.82% to Rs 150.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 146.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.15% to Rs 3845.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2977.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3845.602977.51 29 OPM %6.037.46 -PBDT229.88222.86 3 PBT202.26195.58 3 NP150.19146.07 3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 16:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU