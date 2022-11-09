APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit rises 2.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.15% to Rs 3845.60 crore

Net profit of APL Apollo Tubes rose 2.82% to Rs 150.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 146.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.15% to Rs 3845.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2977.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3845.602977.516.037.46229.88222.86202.26195.58150.19146.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)