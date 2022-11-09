APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit rises 2.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.15% to Rs 3845.60 croreNet profit of APL Apollo Tubes rose 2.82% to Rs 150.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 146.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.15% to Rs 3845.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2977.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3845.602977.51 29 OPM %6.037.46 -PBDT229.88222.86 3 PBT202.26195.58 3 NP150.19146.07 3
