APL Apollo Tubes Ltd eases for fifth straight session

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 806.15, down 2.81% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 68.5% in last one year as compared to a 54.44% rally in NIFTY and a 149.74% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 806.15, down 2.81% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 17632.1. The Sensex is at 59167.72, down 0.41%.APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has eased around 2.88% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5661.25, down 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 104.44 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

