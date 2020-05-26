APL Apollo Tubes Ltd spurts 0.55%, gains for five straight sessions

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1395, up 0.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.4% in last one year as compared to a 23.72% fall in NIFTY and a 40.65% fall in the Nifty Metal.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1395, up 0.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 9096.6. The Sensex is at 30896.17, up 0.73%. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has added around 10.93% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1710.45, up 2.91% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16186 shares today, compared to the daily average of 53588 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 25.23 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

