APL Apollo Tubes Ltd up for five straight sessions

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1572, up 0.66% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.32% in last one year as compared to a 15.81% fall in NIFTY and a 32.97% fall in the Nifty Metal.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1572, up 0.66% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.43% on the day, quoting at 10121.4. The Sensex is at 34262.65, up 1.29%. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has added around 20.71% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has added around 15.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1956.1, up 1.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18072 shares today, compared to the daily average of 54106 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 28.5 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

