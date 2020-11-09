APL Apollo Tubes Ltd up for five straight sessions

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 3278.05, up 0.67% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 130.25% in last one year as compared to a 4.04% fall in NIFTY and a 3.08% fall in the Nifty Metal.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3278.05, up 0.67% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.07% on the day, quoting at 12394.2. The Sensex is at 42362.73, up 1.12%. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has added around 18.7% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has added around 12.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2500.35, up 1.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17080 shares today, compared to the daily average of 72879 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 72.85 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

