Aplab reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.65 crore in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 23.31% to Rs 14.76 croreNet Loss of Aplab reported to Rs 3.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 5.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 23.31% to Rs 14.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 11.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales14.7611.97 23 OPM %-5.15-21.05 -PBDT-3.36-5.02 33 PBT-3.62-5.42 33 NP-3.65-5.42 33
