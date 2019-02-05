APM Industries standalone net profit rises 3.18% in the December 2018 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 7.75% to Rs 65.35 croreNet profit of APM Industries rose 3.18% to Rs 2.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 7.75% to Rs 65.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 70.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales65.3570.84 -8 OPM %8.267.74 -PBDT4.965.18 -4 PBT3.603.90 -8 NP2.922.83 3
