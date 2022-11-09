Apollo Finvest (India) standalone net profit rises 22.78% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 22.67% to Rs 13.20 crore

Net profit of Apollo Finvest (India) rose 22.78% to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 22.67% to Rs 13.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.13.2017.0735.3818.984.903.464.823.413.182.59

