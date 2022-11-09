Apollo Finvest (India) standalone net profit rises 22.78% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Apollo Finvest (India) standalone net profit rises 81.03% in the June 2022 quarter
Ambit Finvest Pvt standalone net profit rises 198.98% in the March 2022 quarter
Marble Finvest reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Srestha Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.58 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Funds managed by Motilal Oswal Private Equity, India SME and Motilal Oswal Finvest Limited invest in Simpolo Group
-
Sales decline 22.67% to Rs 13.20 croreNet profit of Apollo Finvest (India) rose 22.78% to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 22.67% to Rs 13.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales13.2017.07 -23 OPM %35.3818.98 -PBDT4.903.46 42 PBT4.823.41 41 NP3.182.59 23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU