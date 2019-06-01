Apollo Hospitals Enterprise standalone net profit rises 28.57% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 16.30% to Rs 2167.11 crore

Net profit of rose 28.57% to Rs 76.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 59.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.30% to Rs 2167.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1863.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.83% to Rs 302.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 233.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.06% to Rs 8336.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7183.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

2167.111863.428336.667183.0112.2711.4912.2111.55197.03157.00762.36602.13119.9983.86462.47330.1376.6859.64302.76233.20

