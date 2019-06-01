Apollo Hospitals Enterprise standalone net profit rises 28.57% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 16.30% to Rs 2167.11 croreNet profit of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise rose 28.57% to Rs 76.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 59.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.30% to Rs 2167.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1863.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 29.83% to Rs 302.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 233.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.06% to Rs 8336.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7183.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2167.111863.42 16 8336.667183.01 16 OPM %12.2711.49 -12.2111.55 - PBDT197.03157.00 25 762.36602.13 27 PBT119.9983.86 43 462.47330.13 40 NP76.6859.64 29 302.76233.20 30
