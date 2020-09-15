Apollo Hospitals posts Q1 net loss of Rs 226 cr

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 226.24 crore in Q1 June 2020 compared with net profit of Rs 49.15 crore in Q1 June 2019.

Consolidated net sales fell 15.6% to Rs 2,171.50 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019. Pre-tax loss stood at Rs 267 crore in Q1 June 2020 compared with pre-tax profit of Rs 94.40 crore in Q1 June 2019. Current tax expense for the quarter slumped 86.4% year-on-year to Rs 8.28 crore. The Q1 earnings was announced post trading hours yesterday, 14 September 2020.

Shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise rose 1.75% to Rs 1,651.40 on BSE. The stock jumped 57.65% from its 52-week low of Rs 1,047.45 hit on 31 March 2020.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 50.114. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day moving average (DMA) placed at 1,613.45 and its 200-day moving average (DMA) placed at 1,489.66.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise is a private sector healthcare provider. It owns and operates hospitals across the country.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)