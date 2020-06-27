Apollo Micro Systems standalone net profit declines 86.45% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 12.78% to Rs 73.13 croreNet profit of Apollo Micro Systems declined 86.45% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.78% to Rs 73.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 83.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 51.89% to Rs 14.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.49% to Rs 245.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 262.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales73.1383.85 -13 245.90262.98 -6 OPM %14.1316.17 -19.7918.42 - PBDT6.5011.80 -45 35.1638.45 -9 PBT4.029.80 -59 25.2632.25 -22 NP1.4310.55 -86 14.0129.12 -52
