Apollo Micro Systems standalone net profit declines 86.45% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.78% to Rs 73.13 crore

Net profit of Apollo Micro Systems declined 86.45% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.78% to Rs 73.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 83.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 51.89% to Rs 14.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.49% to Rs 245.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 262.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

