JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ador Fontech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Apollo Micro Systems standalone net profit declines 86.45% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 12.78% to Rs 73.13 crore

Net profit of Apollo Micro Systems declined 86.45% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.78% to Rs 73.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 83.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 51.89% to Rs 14.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.49% to Rs 245.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 262.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales73.1383.85 -13 245.90262.98 -6 OPM %14.1316.17 -19.7918.42 - PBDT6.5011.80 -45 35.1638.45 -9 PBT4.029.80 -59 25.2632.25 -22 NP1.4310.55 -86 14.0129.12 -52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 27 2020. 10:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU