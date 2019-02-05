Apollo Pipes standalone net profit rises 18.71% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Apollo Pipes standalone net profit rises 87.92% in the September 2018 quarter
Production at two plants in Kerala affected by floods: Apollo Tyres
Mukat Pipes reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Premier Pipes standalone net profit declines 15.38% in the June 2018 quarter
Hi-Tech Pipes consolidated net profit rises 53.77% in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 16.47% to Rs 87.04 croreNet profit of Apollo Pipes rose 18.71% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 16.47% to Rs 87.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 74.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales87.0474.73 16 OPM %9.8111.39 -PBDT10.128.72 16 PBT7.557.20 5 NP5.334.49 19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU