Apollo Pipes standalone net profit rises 18.71% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 16.47% to Rs 87.04 crore

Net profit of Apollo Pipes rose 18.71% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 16.47% to Rs 87.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 74.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales87.0474.73 16 OPM %9.8111.39 -PBDT10.128.72 16 PBT7.557.20 5 NP5.334.49 19

First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 16:55 IST

