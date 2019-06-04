Apollo Sindoori Hotels standalone net profit rises 208.54% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 32.55% to Rs 45.40 crore

Net profit of Apollo Sindoori Hotels rose 208.54% to Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.55% to Rs 45.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 34.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.97% to Rs 9.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.22% to Rs 165.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 139.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales45.4034.25 33 165.43139.93 18 OPM %2.25-0.82 -6.646.86 - PBDT3.170.07 4429 14.4310.40 39 PBT2.90-0.17 LP 13.469.46 42 NP2.530.82 209 9.847.03 40

