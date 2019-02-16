Apollo Tricoat Tubes standalone net profit declines 72.99% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 98.52% to Rs 0.54 croreNet profit of Apollo Tricoat Tubes declined 72.99% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 98.52% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 36.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.5436.60 -99 OPM %74.075.74 -PBDT0.571.83 -69 PBT0.521.79 -71 NP0.471.74 -73
