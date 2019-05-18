Apollo Tricoat Tubes standalone net profit declines 81.11% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Apollo Tricoat Tubes standalone net profit declines 72.99% in the December 2018 quarter
Apollo Tyres standalone net profit declines 52.89% in the March 2019 quarter
APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit declines 64.18% in the December 2018 quarter
Gala Global Products standalone net profit declines 11.54% in the March 2019 quarter
Orient Electric standalone net profit declines 17.81% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 40.62% to Rs 4.57 croreNet profit of Apollo Tricoat Tubes declined 81.11% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 40.62% to Rs 4.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 62.03% to Rs 2.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 96.25% to Rs 7.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 191.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales4.573.25 41 7.17191.10 -96 OPM %4.1610.77 --0.426.08 - PBDT0.860.30 187 4.2010.02 -58 PBT0.510.26 96 3.709.85 -62 NP0.170.90 -81 2.656.98 -62
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU