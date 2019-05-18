Apollo Tricoat Tubes standalone net profit declines 81.11% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 40.62% to Rs 4.57 crore

Net profit of Apollo Tricoat Tubes declined 81.11% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 40.62% to Rs 4.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 62.03% to Rs 2.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 96.25% to Rs 7.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 191.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

4.573.257.17191.104.1610.77-0.426.080.860.304.2010.020.510.263.709.850.170.902.656.98

