Apollo Tricoat Tubes standalone net profit declines 83.85% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales decline 99.46% to Rs 0.54 crore

Net profit of Apollo Tricoat Tubes declined 83.85% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 99.46% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 99.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales0.5499.60 -99 OPM %79.637.91 -PBDT0.697.27 -91 PBT0.647.22 -91 NP0.472.91 -84

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 09:15 IST

