Apollo Tyres Ltd soars 2.48%, rises for third straight session

Apollo Tyres Ltd is quoting at Rs 97.2, up 2.48% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 49.94% in last one year as compared to a 20.36% fall in NIFTY and a 26.61% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Apollo Tyres Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 97.2, up 2.48% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.41% on the day, quoting at 9446.15. The Sensex is at 32063.77, up 1.45%. Apollo Tyres Ltd has added around 1.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Apollo Tyres Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5896.95, up 3.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 69.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 100.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 10.66 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

