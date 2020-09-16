Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co consolidated net profit declines 89.40% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 85.04% to Rs 0.63 crore

Net profit of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co declined 89.40% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 85.04% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.634.2130.1649.880.222.100.222.100.161.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)