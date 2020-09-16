Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co consolidated net profit declines 89.40% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 85.04% to Rs 0.63 croreNet profit of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co declined 89.40% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 85.04% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.634.21 -85 OPM %30.1649.88 -PBDT0.222.10 -90 PBT0.222.10 -90 NP0.161.51 -89
