Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co standalone net profit rises 140.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 196.72% to Rs 7.24 crore

Net profit of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co rose 140.00% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 196.72% to Rs 7.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales7.242.44 197 OPM %18.5122.13 -PBDT1.330.54 146 PBT1.330.54 146 NP0.960.40 140

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 13:32 IST

