Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co standalone net profit rises 140.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company standalone net profit rises 1300.00% in the September 2018 quarter
Ramesh Bawa resigns as MD of IL&FS Investment Managers
IL&FS wins shareholder approval for restructuring plan
Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing standalone net profit rises 147.06% in the December 2018 quarter
Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 9.09% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 196.72% to Rs 7.24 croreNet profit of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co rose 140.00% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 196.72% to Rs 7.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales7.242.44 197 OPM %18.5122.13 -PBDT1.330.54 146 PBT1.330.54 146 NP0.960.40 140
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU