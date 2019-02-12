JUST IN
Aptech consolidated net profit declines 18.87% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 24.00% to Rs 42.90 crore

Net profit of Aptech declined 18.87% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 24.00% to Rs 42.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 56.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales42.9056.45 -24 OPM %7.767.74 -PBDT3.725.27 -29 PBT1.012.44 -59 NP1.722.12 -19

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019.

