JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Rudra Global Infra Products approves increase in authorised share capital and fund raising
Business Standard

Apunka Invest Commercial reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales reported at Rs 0.07 crore

Net loss of Apunka Invest Commercial reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 83.53% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.070 0 0.140.85 -84 OPM %-14.290 --28.57-9.41 - PBDT00 0 0.030.01 200 PBT00 0 0.030.01 200 NP-0.010 0 0.020.01 100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 07:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU