Apunka Invest Commercial reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.07 croreNet loss of Apunka Invest Commercial reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 83.53% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.070 0 0.140.85 -84 OPM %-14.290 --28.57-9.41 - PBDT00 0 0.030.01 200 PBT00 0 0.030.01 200 NP-0.010 0 0.020.01 100
