Archana Software standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.15 croreNet profit of Archana Software rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 48.28% to Rs 1.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.150.20 -25 1.290.87 48 OPM %40.0025.00 --1.551.15 - PBDT0.060.05 20 -0.020.01 PL PBT0.060.05 20 -0.020.01 PL NP0.060.05 20 -0.020.01 PL
