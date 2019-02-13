Archidply Industries standalone net profit declines 16.02% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 11.42% to Rs 82.65 croreNet profit of Archidply Industries declined 16.02% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 11.42% to Rs 82.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 74.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales82.6574.18 11 OPM %7.197.99 -PBDT3.654.06 -10 PBT2.022.85 -29 NP1.732.06 -16
