Archies standalone net profit declines 28.35% in the December 2018 quarter

Graphite India standalone net profit rises 78.59% in the December 2018 quarter
Sales decline 0.87% to Rs 43.26 crore

Net profit of Archies declined 28.35% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 0.87% to Rs 43.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 43.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales43.2643.64 -1 OPM %6.267.70 -PBDT2.333.10 -25 PBT1.432.09 -32 NP0.911.27 -28

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 16:35 IST

