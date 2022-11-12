Arex Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GMR JV takes operational charge of Medan Airport in Indonesia
Indian Railways Aiming Towards 100% Electrification
Board of K&R Rail Engineering approves change in registered office
GMR to divest its stake in Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation
Blue Star secures two orders from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation
-
Sales decline 15.63% to Rs 10.96 croreNet loss of Arex Industries reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.63% to Rs 10.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales10.9612.99 -16 OPM %11.4121.79 -PBDT0.762.33 -67 PBT-0.321.22 PL NP-0.250.86 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU