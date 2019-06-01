Arfin India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.21 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Women's T20 International: India ready to salvage pride in final game
Arfin India standalone net profit declines 70.33% in the December 2018 quarter
Polytex India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Modern India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.05 crore in the December 2018 quarter
STI India reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.75 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 36.88% to Rs 91.41 croreNet loss of Arfin India reported to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 5.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 36.88% to Rs 91.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 144.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 69.77% to Rs 6.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 11.44% to Rs 412.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 466.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales91.41144.81 -37 412.88466.21 -11 OPM %1.688.99 -5.629.57 - PBDT-2.259.18 PL 11.9935.22 -66 PBT-2.728.82 PL 9.9533.66 -70 NP-1.215.83 PL 6.5621.70 -70
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU