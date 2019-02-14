Arfin India standalone net profit declines 70.33% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 11.58% to Rs 105.49 croreNet profit of Arfin India declined 70.33% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 7.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 11.58% to Rs 105.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 119.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales105.49119.31 -12 OPM %6.0111.02 -PBDT3.9411.32 -65 PBT3.3810.95 -69 NP2.087.01 -70
