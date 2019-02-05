JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Fiscal Deficit Surges To 112.4% Of Full Year Budget Target

Trinity League India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Arihant Capital Markets consolidated net profit declines 34.56% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 21.52% to Rs 19.47 crore

Net profit of Arihant Capital Markets declined 34.56% to Rs 3.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 21.52% to Rs 19.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 24.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales19.4724.81 -22 OPM %25.0138.98 -PBDT5.078.97 -43 PBT4.788.73 -45 NP3.565.44 -35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 12:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements