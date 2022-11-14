JUST IN
Mansi Finance (Chennai) standalone net profit rises 29.17% in the September 2022 quarter
Arihant Classic Finance standalone net profit declines 74.55% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 117.86% to Rs 0.61 crore

Net profit of Arihant Classic Finance declined 74.55% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 117.86% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.610.28 118 OPM %95.08364.29 -PBDT0.190.95 -80 PBT0.190.95 -80 NP0.140.55 -75

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 17:30 IST

