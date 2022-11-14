Arihant Classic Finance standalone net profit declines 74.55% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 117.86% to Rs 0.61 crore

Net profit of Arihant Classic Finance declined 74.55% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 117.86% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.610.2895.08364.290.190.950.190.950.140.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)