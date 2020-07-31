Arihant's Securities reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 88.24% to Rs 0.04 croreArihant's Securities reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 88.24% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 72.50% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.040.34 -88 0.110.40 -73 OPM %061.76 --54.5537.50 - PBDT00.21 -100 -0.060.15 PL PBT00.21 -100 -0.060.15 PL NP00.21 -100 -0.060.14 PL
