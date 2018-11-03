Arihant Superstructures consolidated net profit declines 58.42% in the September 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 10.37% to Rs 49.47 crore

Net profit of Arihant Superstructures declined 58.42% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 3.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 10.37% to Rs 49.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 44.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales49.4744.82 10 OPM %18.4419.57 -PBDT3.305.42 -39 PBT2.855.10 -44 NP1.263.03 -58

