Arihant Superstructures consolidated net profit declines 58.42% in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Arihant Superstructures acquires land at Palaspe, Panvel
Arihant Capital Markets consolidated net profit rises 34.16% in the June 2018 quarter
Arihant Tournesol reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2018 quarter
Arihant Capital Markets standalone net profit declines 41.26% in the March 2018 quarter
Arihant's Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 10.37% to Rs 49.47 croreNet profit of Arihant Superstructures declined 58.42% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 3.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 10.37% to Rs 49.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 44.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales49.4744.82 10 OPM %18.4419.57 -PBDT3.305.42 -39 PBT2.855.10 -44 NP1.263.03 -58
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU