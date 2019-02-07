JUST IN
Arihant Superstructures consolidated net profit rises 97.89% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 93.30% to Rs 79.00 crore

Net profit of Arihant Superstructures rose 97.89% to Rs 5.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 93.30% to Rs 79.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 40.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales79.0040.87 93 OPM %21.7620.23 -PBDT8.954.75 88 PBT8.464.47 89 NP5.642.85 98

First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 16:06 IST

