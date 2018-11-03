JUST IN
Arihant Superstructures standalone net profit declines 90.24% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales decline 39.64% to Rs 18.01 crore

Net profit of Arihant Superstructures declined 90.24% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 39.64% to Rs 18.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 29.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales18.0129.84 -40 OPM %12.2719.10 -PBDT0.394.63 -92 PBT0.234.48 -95 NP0.282.87 -90

