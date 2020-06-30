Arman Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 46.94% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 34.33% to Rs 54.82 crore

Net profit of Arman Financial Services declined 46.94% to Rs 3.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 34.33% to Rs 54.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 40.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 57.09% to Rs 41.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 52.26% to Rs 211.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 138.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

