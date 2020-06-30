Arman Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 46.94% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 34.33% to Rs 54.82 croreNet profit of Arman Financial Services declined 46.94% to Rs 3.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 34.33% to Rs 54.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 40.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 57.09% to Rs 41.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 52.26% to Rs 211.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 138.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales54.8240.81 34 211.51138.91 52 OPM %49.8466.36 -65.5067.94 - PBDT3.178.79 -64 54.5736.71 49 PBT2.968.68 -66 53.7836.23 48 NP3.817.18 -47 41.5226.43 57
