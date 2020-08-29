Arman Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 56.15% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 2.68% to Rs 49.06 crore

Net profit of Arman Financial Services declined 56.15% to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 2.68% to Rs 49.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 47.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.49.0647.7858.8172.526.8316.346.6316.185.3112.11

