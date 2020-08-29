Arman Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 56.15% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.68% to Rs 49.06 croreNet profit of Arman Financial Services declined 56.15% to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 2.68% to Rs 49.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 47.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales49.0647.78 3 OPM %58.8172.52 -PBDT6.8316.34 -58 PBT6.6316.18 -59 NP5.3112.11 -56
