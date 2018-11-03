Arman Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Arman Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2018 quarter
Arman Ali takes charge of national disabled people's organisation NCPEDP
Smartlink Holdings standalone net profit rises 211.43% in the March 2018 quarter
Arman Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.43 crore in the March 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 169.57% to Rs 1.24 croreNet profit of Arman Holdings remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 169.57% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales1.240.46 170 OPM %0.81-8.70 -PBDT0.020.01 100 PBT0.020.01 100 NP0.010.01 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU