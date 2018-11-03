JUST IN
Business Standard

Arman Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 169.57% to Rs 1.24 crore

Net profit of Arman Holdings remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 169.57% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales1.240.46 170 OPM %0.81-8.70 -PBDT0.020.01 100 PBT0.020.01 100 NP0.010.01 0

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 08:15 IST

