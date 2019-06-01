Arman Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 40.45% to Rs 1.25 croreNet profit of Arman Holdings reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 40.45% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.45% to Rs 3.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.250.89 40 3.773.13 20 OPM %0.80-4.49 -0.53-4.47 - PBDT0.02-0.01 LP 0.040.03 33 PBT0.02-0.01 LP 0.040.03 33 NP0.02-0.01 LP 0.030.02 50
